Legislature encampment coming down, some members arrested
Winnipeg police say seven people are facing charges after officers stopped an attempt to expand an encampment on the Manitoba Legislature grounds.
Around 40 police officers, along with Manitoba Conservation officers were seen at the legislature Tuesday afternoon, a day after officers stopped an encampment from growing.
The Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release Tuesday, officers provided a safe work environment for Manitoba Legislature staff to dismantle the structures.
This comes after police were on site Monday in response to information that occupants were bringing in building materials to expand the north camp’s footprint by building a new teepee.
“Poles were laid on the ground forming a border to delineate their claimed space. Legislative Security Officers and police advised participants to cease bringing in the materials as it was contrary to The Legislative Security Act,” the release said.
“Despite verbal warnings, the group formed a long human chain, preventing officers from carrying out their duties and providing cover for the individuals bringing in materials such as wooden poles 30 feet in length.”
WPS said Tyler Demarchuk, 27, Patrick Neilen, 34, Aaron Lee Dumas, 45, Eduardo Alberto Barahona, 55, Krystal Lisa Kerriann Jensen, 35, Monique Cusson, 36, and Ashley Catcheway, 39, were charged with obstructing peace officers and deposit items in the legislative precinct that support extended stay.
None of the charges have been tested in court.
Meanwhile, at least three people associated with the encampment were taken away by police on Tuesday, while other members left voluntarily.
The encampment was set up in spring and has been adorned with signs and flags highlighting a variety of issues, from the discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools to COVID-19 restrictions to conflict in the Middle East.
Originally, there was one teepee, and a second was added in the summer. The protesters had planned to build a third Monday and put out a call on social media for supporters to help them build a "law lodge."
The government passed a law in the spring that forbids encampments on the legislature grounds and bans people from supplying generators, firewood and other goods.
People who break the rules can be evicted from the grounds and face fines of up to $5,000.
Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said in a statement Monday security concerns had escalated over the past few weeks, citing verbal assaults and threats to staff and visitors.
He said Tuesday he wants the legislature grounds to be a place people feel safe to visit, work, and protest.
“This is an appropriate place to protest, but there are safety concerns when people come and don’t leave and make it a permanent place, and those were demonstrated over the last number of weeks,” he said.
The Progressive Conservative government has been faced with encampments since last summer. The first one, which is ongoing on the east lawn of the grounds, is in response to the discovery of unmarked graves at residential school sites.
Goertzen said police will ultimately decide whether to dismantle or carry out other enforcement at that camp.
“We’re not giving direction in terms of how or when things should happen, but we do create legislation for the safety of individuals, and we expect that those laws ultimately are enforced.”
- With files from CTV News’ Jeff Keele and The Canadian Press
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As MPs consider future of hybrid sittings, 'big picture' considerations needed, Speaker says
As MPs kicked off a study on the future of the House of Commons' use of a hybrid sitting structure, Speaker Anthony Rota is calling for members of Parliament to consider the 'big picture' in making their recommendations as to whether it's time to retire the virtual elements of proceedings that were ushered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fungi and cancerous tumours: Scientists uncover association
Scientists have uncovered an association between tumours and fungi, which may lead to a deeper understanding towards the biology of certain cancers.
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind
Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.
Votes vs. seats: Quebec party leaders point to 'broken,' 'distorted' electoral system
Excluding the CAQ, Quebec's major provincial parties received similar results between them in terms of popular support. But the same can't be said for the number of seats they won.
Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.
'Disappeared without a trace': Kitchener family pleads for help after daughter goes missing in B.C.
Jaqueline McDermott, 22, from Kitchener has been reported missing in B.C., and her family is putting out a plea across the country for help.
Bear attack leaves 2 women critically injured in B.C., Mounties say
Two women have critical injuries after a bear attack on a trail in northeastern B.C., local Mounties say.
Canadian naval officer relieved of her duties after allegations of inappropriate conduct on NATO mission
A Canadian naval officer has been relieved of her duties aboard a coastal defence vessel deployed on a NATO operation in Europe over allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct.
Children's aid worker didn't know about teen's history of suicidal thoughts: inquest
A child welfare worker told a coroner's inquest Tuesday that had she known an Indigenous teen in her care had a history of suicidal thoughts and self-harm, she would have tried to talk to him about it.
Regina
-
'I don't think there's going to be any trades': O'Day claims Riders have no trades ahead of deadline
The Canadian Football League (CFL) trade deadline on Wednesday, Oct. 5 is approaching fast. However, the Saskatchewan Roughriders claim to have plans to make any roster moves at the moment.
-
Fiery pursuit of stolen semi-truck leads to arrest of two people: Sask. RCMP
Two suspects are in custody after a semi-truck was stolen from a weigh scale station in southeast Saskatchewan, leading police on a chase along the Trans-Canada Highway last week.
-
Flu shot appointments available starting Oct. 11: Sask. Health Authority
Influenza vaccination appointments are now available for booking in Saskatchewan. Beginning Oct. 11, flu shots will be administered across the province according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
Saskatoon
-
Another accused in Saskatoon woman's death has a fatal impaired driving conviction
Another person accused in the presumed death of a missing Saskatoon woman has a previous conviction for an impaired driving death.
-
Saskatoon murder trial witness says DNA of accused was found on scarf
Robert Schimpf, an expert from RCMP’s national forensic lab in Edmonton, took the stand in Ranbir Dhull’s trial on Tuesday.
-
Prince Albert police kill bear wandering in residential area
Police in Prince Albert put down a bear due to public safety concerns.
Northern Ontario
-
Brian Bigger withdraws from race to be Sudbury's mayor
In a startling development, incumbent Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger is withdrawing from the municipal election race, citing family reasons.
-
COVID-19 levels in Sudbury wastewater are rising, researchers say
According to researchers in Sudbury, the level of COVID-19 present in the city's wastewater is higher now than it was during the same time in 2021.
-
Police say man and a woman tried to abduct child from North Bay park
Police are investigating after a scary incident at a North Bay park on Sunday: a man and a woman tried to convince a nine-year-old child to leave the park with them.
Edmonton
-
'Dr. Marie Milne' charged with unauthorized use of doctor title, fraud and forgery
A woman in Edmonton has been accused of fraudulently posing as a medical doctor. Rossemarie Castro Rosales, 36, advertised massage therapy, holistic therapies and "quasi-medical techniques" under the name Dr. Marie Milne, police say.
-
Lifeguard charged with negligence in northern Alberta drowning
A 25-year-old lifeguard has been charged following the 2020 drowning of a 34-year-old man at a Fort McMurray rec complex.
-
Edmonton officer testifies that colleague groped her chest inside EPS Headquarters
Two Edmonton Police Service officers were in provincial court Monday morning where one of them took the stand to describe the sexual assault she claims the other committed against her.
Toronto
-
Canadian Tire employee says he was Tasered by police during epileptic seizure in Hamilton
A Canadian Tire employee in Hamilton says he was Tasered by police while suffering from an epileptic seizure earlier this week.
-
Police officer seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto
A police officer has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in a Scarborough parking lot.
-
Michael Thompson to seek re-election despite sexual assault charges
Toronto city council candidate Michael Thompson said Tuesday he will focus his energy on his re-election campaign despite the sexual assault charges laid against him last week.
Calgary
-
Do you know her? Calgary police seek to identify woman who died in August
Calgary police are looking to the public for help to identify a woman who was found dead in the city over the summer.
-
Calgary father sentenced to 2 years in prison for neglect of disabled adult son
A Calgary father has been sentenced to two years in prison for failing to provide the necessaries of life for his severely disabled adult son.
-
Alberta gun owners struggle to renew licenses due to massive federal delays
With hunting seasons open across Alberta, many firearms owners are finding themselves facing a difficult decision.
Montreal
-
Votes vs. seats: Quebec party leaders point to 'broken,' 'distorted' electoral system
Excluding the CAQ, Quebec's major provincial parties received similar results between them in terms of popular support. But the same can't be said for the number of seats they won.
-
'I'm going to be the premier of all Quebecers': Legault elected with majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
-
5 things to watch for with a new CAQ government led by Francois Legault
The Coalition Avenir Quebec, led by Francois Legault, won a second consecutive majority mandate in Monday's election. Here are five things to watch out for as the CAQ leader prepares to name his new cabinet and begins to make good on his party's election promises.
Ottawa
-
Person on fire dies outside U.S. embassy in Ottawa
Ottawa police say an individual who was on fire outside the U.S. embassy in Ottawa on Tuesday died of their injuries. Police said there is no indication of a link to the embassy at this time.
-
Ottawa drivers fill up ahead of huge gas price increase
Ahead of one of the largest single-day jumps in the price of gas, many drivers in Ottawa are filling up.
-
'A lot of these have memories': Watson reflects as he auctions off special items for food bank
In six weeks, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson will be leaving city hall, but he’s not taking much with him. Many of the items he has received over the years are being auctioned off for a good cause.
Atlantic
-
PM Trudeau announces $300M Fiona recovery fund to help cover uninsured damages
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $300-million 'Hurricane Fiona recovery fund' to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm.
-
Nearly 15,000 customers in P.E.I., Nova Scotia still without power 11 days after Fiona
More than 15,000 Maritimers are still without power 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region.
-
'The reality is kicking in': Experts say storms like Fiona are the new normal for Maritimers
Climate experts say the after-effects of post-tropical storm Fiona make up a new reality on Canada's East Coast -- a reality driven by climate change.
Kitchener
-
Charges withdrawn against brothers accused of assaulting customer in family's Kitchener, Ont. restaurant
The charges against two brothers accused of assaulting a customer with a service dog at a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant have been withdrawn.
-
'Disappeared without a trace': Kitchener family pleads for help after daughter goes missing in B.C.
Jaqueline McDermott, 22, from Kitchener has been reported missing in B.C., and her family is putting out a plea across the country for help.
-
New emergency homeless shelter planned for Kitchener
Services and Housing in the Province (SHIP), a new service provider in Waterloo region, will being operating a new emergency shelter for men at 84 Frederick St. in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
'A totally different market': Home sales, prices continue to decline in Metro Vancouver
The number of home sales in the Vancouver area dropped further in September, as higher interest rates continued to cool the region's hot housing market.
-
B.C. man pleads guilty to murdering 3 people, including sister and mother
A young man from Langley, B.C., has pleaded guilty to murdering his sister, his mother and a 46-year-old man in a disturbing triple-homicide two years ago.
-
Widespread ICBC outage was not a hack or cyberattack, insurer says
Service at ICBC has resumed after an unexplained and widespread outage Tuesday left customers frustrated.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. attorney general says increasing arrests to fight violent crime is 'futile'
More arrests are “futile,” British Columbia's attorney general says as he rebuffed criticism of government policies on repeat offenders and violent crime across the province. Murray Rankin told the legislature on Tuesday that increasing arrests is not the answer to battle crime.
-
Canadian naval officer relieved of her duties after allegations of inappropriate conduct on NATO mission
A Canadian naval officer has been relieved of her duties aboard a coastal defence vessel deployed on a NATO operation in Europe over allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct.
-
'It came in straight through the master bedroom': Transport truck slams into home in Nanoose Bay, B.C.
A transport truck driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after his truck slammed through a home in Nanoose Bay, B.C., narrowly missing residents.