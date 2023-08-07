'Like my second home': The Pearl of the Orient Philippines pavilion at Folkorama

Manitoba's favourite ethno cultural event is back as Folklorama returns in full force, with 40 pavilions showcasing cultures from around the world over the next two weeks.

At the Pearl of the Orient Philippine pavilion, 364 Dufferin Avenue, performers have been rehearsing non-stop in preparation for the thousands of expected attendees this week.

"We're going to be performing different dances from different regions of the Philippines," said Tayea Malaya, "Every suite represents a different region and each dance has a story behind it."

Malaya, 17, has been involved with Folklorama from a young age. She said it has helped her learn about Filipino culture.

"I don’t think I would have learned as much if I wasn't part of the group," she said. "To me this is like my second home."

Caroline Calitis works with the pavilion's production team, helping choreograph dance routines and teaching them to children.

She also became involved with Folklorama as a child in the 1980s. Calitis said the festival has helped her connect with her heritage.

"I was born in Canada so this was my first taste of the Philippines because I had never had a chance to go back," she said. "So I think it's great for me as a Filipino to learn about my own culture in Canada."

In the kitchen, cooks busily worked on barbeque pork skewers, sautéed noodles, and other Phillipine delicacies. The pavilion bar features tapioca punch and a number of imported Filipino beers.

Malaya said there's something for everyone at the Pearl of the Orient Philippine pavilion. "Lots of exciting dances, lots of intense music, lots of storylines as well and good food."

She said Folklorama is her favourite time of year. "To be able to represent my culture - and my family before me - is really important to me."

Week one of Folklorama wraps up Saturday, August 12, 2023.