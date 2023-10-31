Local artist known for wood carvings in Bois-des-Esprits Forest passes away

Murray Watson, a local woodcarver, whose work decorates trees throughout the Bois-des-Esprits Forest in south Winnipeg, has passed away.

Ryan Palmquist with Save Our Seine confirmed Watson's passing to CTV News Tuesday evening.

Watson was the man behind so many carvings on trees in the Bois-des-Esprits Forest and previously told CTV News that he considered the trees blank canvases that held inner secrets.

"I have a love of nature and animals and I like working with my hands," Watson said in a 2020 interview.

He started carving wood spirits into dead trees in the forest starting in 2009 and said he was inspired by the artists that created Woody the Tree Spirit.

Watson completed around 20 carvings in the forest.

CTV News will provide more details when they become available.