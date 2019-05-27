

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating after they were called to a fire at an industrial building that started from a vehicle parked inside.

Firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Logan Avenue just after 1 a.m. Monday where they found heavy black smoke pouring out of the building.

The fire was under control just after 2:30 a.m.

The origin of the fire was a vehicle parked inside the building.

Nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

No damage estimates are available at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.