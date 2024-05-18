WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Logan Avenue fire shuts down road, building was also site of a fire in 2023

    Winnipeg fire crews on scene of a fire at an industrial building on Logan Avenue on May 18, 2024. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg fire crews on scene of a fire at an industrial building on Logan Avenue on May 18, 2024. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Another building that has been the site of a previous fire in the city, once again was a blaze Saturday morning.

    Crews were called to an industrial structure in the 900 block of Logan Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

    Flames could be seen inside the building the city said, and it was not safe for firefighters to enter the building.

    Crews are staying on scene Saturday afternoon to "drown out the fire." This means Logan is closed between Arlington and McPhillips streets, and will be that way until fire crews have left the scene.

    Nearby residents are asked to avoid the area, and the city has also halted railway traffic at a nearby track.

    The last time there was a fire at this building was August 2023. The damage from that fire led to some of the building being demolished.

