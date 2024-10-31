Long-standing Winnipeg high school football record broken by a pair of quarterbacks

A Winnipeg high school football record that has stood since 2009 has been broken by two different players.

Garden City's Ryan Ozunko set the single-season touchdown record in 2009 with 23. Last year, Dakota's Blake Penner tied that record, and now in 2024, a pair of quarterbacks have surpassed the mark.

Oak Park's Kevan Savage is the new record holder throwing 26 touchdowns, while Dakota's Rogan Vergata was one behind him with 25.

"It's pretty cool," said Savage. "As I scored, I went to Tavin (Parani), the guy who scored the touchdown. I gave him a big hug and then came to the sideline, got congratulated by all of the team."

"I've had my eye on it since grade 10 coming up to varsity," said Vergata. "It's just one of those things I've really wanted."

Each helped lead their team to undefeated seasons and lead the league in passing yards—Vergata with 1,653 and Savage with 1,501.

"(Kevan) just does a great job of getting the ball to the right guy at the right time," said Oak Park Head Coach Chris Ollson.

"It's a pretty cool thing, and again, kudos to both kids; it's a pretty historic season," said Mitchell Harrison, the head coach of Dakota.

Savage said he idolized Peyton Manning as a kid and always wanted to be a quarterback because of it.

"I'm a huge (Denver) Broncos fan, and then he got traded to the Broncos and they won the Super Bowl. So that was kind of my inspiration," said Savage.

His football journey started with flag football before switching to contact when he got to high school.

Savage credits his football IQ as one of the biggest reasons he has had so much success this year.

"I'm not the biggest guy, not the tallest. So I kind of have to use the mindset as an extra edge in order to get up on competition."

His coach agrees with Savage, saying his smarts shine through on and off the field.

"The guys feed off him in the huddle," said Ollson. "In his classrooms, he's an 80-above-average student. And the players know they can rely on him to make the right decisions. Just calm everybody in the heat of the moment."

Ollson called Savage an inspiration for younger players.

"They can look at what he's done and kind of follow in his footsteps."

For Vergata, he's always wanted to be the starting quarterback of the Dakota Lancers. However, when he first joined, he had to play other positions as the team already had a few in the system.

So when the opportunity came, he wanted to run with it.

"I think it's helped me, for sure, develop as a player," said Vergata.

Even with his individual numbers jumping off the page, Vergata credits his teammates and coaches for a lot of his success.

"I think it's the Dakota standard. We just got to keep doing what we're doing. I think it's a reflection of the coaching, (a) reflection of the tradition here."

Like Savage, Vergata said he isn't the biggest player on the field, so he has to rely on other aspects of his game to find success.

"My legs are a big part of my games and just extending plays," he said. "I'm big in the weight room. So, staying fast, staying agile, and just working on the things that I can control."

Coach Harrison said Vergata's versatility and leadership have helped the team reach the level they are at now.

"I just think the way he's able to stay calm under pressure, escape that pressure, and still go make a play for somebody is a really valuable skill set that a lot of teams would love to have in a quarterback," said Harrison.

While both players are proud of the accomplishments, they said their main goal is winning a league championship.

Oak Park and Dakota are set to battle in semifinal action Thursday, and if they win, they could face each other in the final.

"The whole touchdown thing has put a little bit of a fire in me, and I'm ready," said Vergata. "We do have to get past this week with Grant Park because they are a good opponent, but I'm excited about it."

"If everything goes well, it should be a good battle with him in the championships," said Savage.

Oak Park will be battling St. Paul's while the Lancers will face the Grant Park Pirates in the semis.