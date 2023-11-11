Lots of tools and electronics available at online police auction

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is once again looking to sell off hundreds of unwanted items left behind by a year of criminal investigations.

The WPS Unclaimed Goods Auction is happening online only from Nov. 23 - 30, 2023. The annuals sale is being hosted by Associated Auto Auction, with specific lot details available on the auctioneer's website.

A total of 319 lots are up for bidding. Items include bicycles, power tools, luggage, and various electronics. A full list of the lots up for auction can be found at the WPS website.

The auction begins the morning of Thursday, Nov. 23, and will run until 1 p.m. on Nov. 30.

The WPS says all goods are sold "as is" without being tested or guaranteed. Items must be picked up and paid for by Dec. 1. All sales are final.