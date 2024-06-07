WINNIPEG
    • Low pressure system brings over 100 mm of rain to Manitoba community

    Northern Manitoba experienced a rainy few days as a powerful low pressure system made its presence known and brought more than 100 millimetres of rain to one community.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), over the last three days, northern Manitoba was hit with “substantial precipitation.”

    It notes that over the span of 60 hours ending at 11 a.m. on Friday, Tadoule Lake received 108.8 mm of rain.

    Though this was by far the largest rainfall total in the north, other communities also received heavy rain, including Churchill at 40.6 mm, Gillam at 38.5 mm and Kelsey at 32.7 mm.

    ECCC also reports that Thompson got 24.3 mm, Lynn Lake and Cross Lake received 20.2 mm, and Gods Lake was hit with 15.5 mm.

