WINNIPEG
    • Lowry, Connor propel Jets to 7-6 Game 1 win over Avalanche

    Winnipeg Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov scores on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev during the first period in Game 1 of their NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Winnipeg on Sunday April 21, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press) Winnipeg Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov scores on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev during the first period in Game 1 of their NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Winnipeg on Sunday April 21, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press)
    Captain Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor each scored twice to propel the Winnipeg Jets to a 7-6 Game 1 first-round playoff victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

    It was the first time the two teams have met in the NHL playoffs.

    A sold-out crowd of 15,225 white-clad fans had plenty to cheer about at the "whiteout" parties inside and outside Canada Life Centre.

    Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists and Josh Morrissey registered a goal and assist. Vladislav Namestnikov also scored. Brenden Dillon, Gabriel Vilardi and Nino Niederreiter each added a pair of assists and Connor picked up one helper.

    Connor Hellebuyck made 39 saves for the Jets, who are on a nine-game win streak.

    Cale Makar had a goal and two assists for Colorado. Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen each notched a goal and one assist. Valeri Nichushkin, Miles Wood and Casey Mittelstadt also scored. Mikko Rantanen chipped in two helpers.

