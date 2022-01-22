Majority of Canadians finding it hard to keep their cupboards stocked

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations

Firefighters on Saturday were battling a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains along Big Sur, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the California coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway.

Tiley denies reports Djokovic will sue Tennis Australia

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has refuted reports Novak Djokovic will sue Tennis Australia following his deportation from Australia, and said he expects the world number one to return to play at the Grand Slam event next year.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island