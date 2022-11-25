Man accused of murdering Winnipeg taxi driver disclosed offence to inmates, judge told

Video evidence was shown Friday at the trial for a man accused of fatally stabbing a Winnipeg taxi driver.

Okoth Obeing, now 22, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder for the March 2020 death of Duffy’s Taxi driver Balvir Toor, who was 44.

The killing was captured on camera in graphic video footage played in the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench which prompted a warning from the Crown to Toor's family who left the courtroom before the video was shown to Justice Joan McKelvey.

It shows a passenger who reached around the plastic shield meant to protect drivers, stab Toor repeatedly. The passenger exits the taxi and moments later a passerby shows up to help.

The passerby has previously been identified in court as Kelly Lee who testified he was on his way to work at around 5 a.m. on Mar.19, 2020 when he saw the taxi's emergency light activated.

In the video Lee can be heard calling 911 and talking to Toor.

Two other men who lived in the area also showed up to help.

“Help is on its way,” Lee, who was still on the phone with 911, tells Toor. "You're not alone."

The Crown has alleged Obeing is criminally responsible for second-degree murder.

Prosecutors are arguing he had a dislike of taxi drivers due in part to prepayment requests which the Crown suggested in court he perceived as disrespect.

Court has heard Obeing lives with bipolar disorder and had been off his medication in the day's leading up to Toor’s killing.

The allegations against him have not been proven in court and he's presumed innocent.

Detectives seized video from nine different sources as part of the investigation, including from various surveillance cameras in the North End which show a man who the Crown alleges is the accused running away from the scene of the stabbing.

Court has heard Obeing was arrested and taken into custody.

An officer working at Headingley Correctional Centre testified while at work on Apr.4, 2020 she overheard him make a comment in his cell.

“‘He (expletive) disrespected me,” Obeing was heard saying, according to testimony given by corrections officer Jaimie Eyers.

“‘I stabbed him 15 to 20 times,’” Eyers testified she heard Obeing say.

“He was very loud,” she said. “He appeared very animated and excitable.”

The Crown told Justice Joan McKelvey it expects to close its case on Monday with two more witnesses.

Obeing’s lawyer Alex Steigerwald told the court the defence will call civilian and expert witnesses.

“This is a case that will focus on mental health and we anticipate hearing evidence as to what role the accused’s mental health played in what happened,” Steigerwald said outside court.

The trial continues.