Man arrested after assault leaves 17-year-old dead
Winnipeg police officers received a report of an assault at the back of a convenience store in the 100 block of Salter Street at around 1:10 a.m. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal homicide on Wednesday.
According to police, officers were sent to a convenience store on Salter Street at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday morning, after receiving reports about an assault.
When officers arrived, they located two injured men, a man in his 30s and a 17-year-old.
Both were taken to hospital for treatment, where the 17-year-old died of his injuries.
Police identified the victim as Andy Joseph McKay from Winnipeg.
Clayton Marcano, 39, who was also taken to hospital, has been charged with second-degree murder and was detained in custody. The charge has not been proven in court.