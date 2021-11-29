Man arrested for holding hospital employee against his will in The Pas: RCMP

WINNIPEG -

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday after an employee at a hospital in The Pas was forcibly held against his will, according to the Manitoba RCMP.

Around 9 p.m., officers with the RCMP said they received a report of an “agitated” man at St. Anthony’s General Hospital.

Mounties allege the suspect had a weapon, and was holding an employee against his will.

When officers got to the scene, the suspect ran away, but officers chased after him.

RCMP officers apprehended Keewatin Lachose, 21, and took him into custody.

Officers found a weapon, a stolen ID pass and a key to the narcotics room on the suspect.

Police said their initial investigation shows that the suspect held the victim against his will to access secure rooms in the hospital.

Some of the hospital’s secure rooms sustained damage in the incident, but nothing was taken. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was not hurt.

Lachose has been charged with several offences, including resisting/obstructing a peace officer, assault with a weapon, break and enter with intent, and forcible confinement.

He was also found to be wanted on unrelated warrants for assault causing bodily harm and failure to comply with a probation order.

The charges against Lachose have not been proven in court. He remains in custody.

Officers continue to investigate.