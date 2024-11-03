WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man charged after woman found near Portage Place dies from injuries

    A Winnipeg police forensics truck seen near Portage Place shopping centre on Nov. 2, 2024. (Gary Robson/CTV News Winnipeg) A Winnipeg police forensics truck seen near Portage Place shopping centre on Nov. 2, 2024. (Gary Robson/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a homicide on Oct. 31.

    On Thursday, police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman with life-threatening injuries in the first hundred block of The Promenade, located just behind Portage Place shopping centre.

    The 28-year-old woman, known as Briannah Clowes, was taken to hospital where she died.

    On Sunday, officers arrested 32-year-old John Kennedy with second-degree murder. He was detained in custody.

    Police said the victim and the accused were known to each other.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News