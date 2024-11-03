Man charged after woman found near Portage Place dies from injuries

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a homicide on Oct. 31.

On Thursday, police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman with life-threatening injuries in the first hundred block of The Promenade, located just behind Portage Place shopping centre.

The 28-year-old woman, known as Briannah Clowes, was taken to hospital where she died.

On Sunday, officers arrested 32-year-old John Kennedy with second-degree murder. He was detained in custody.

Police said the victim and the accused were known to each other.