WINNIPEG
    • Man charged following stabbing death in The Maples: Winnipeg police

    Police vehicles on scene of a serious assault in The Maples on July 28, 2024. (Source: Daniel Halmarson/CTV News) Police vehicles on scene of a serious assault in The Maples on July 28, 2024. (Source: Daniel Halmarson/CTV News)
    A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Maples neighbourhood on Sunday.

    Officers were called to the first 100 block of Marlow Court at 3:55 a.m. A 36-year-old man was found with stab wounds at the scene. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

    The victim, Kennedy Maxwell Elk, was a member of Dakota Tipi First Nation, but was living in Winnipeg at the time of his death.

    The homicide unit started investigating the death.

    Several hours later, tactical team members arrested a man at a hotel in the 2500 block of Portage Avenue.

    Ryan Sage Meeches has been charged with second-degree murder. He was taken into custody and the charge has not been proven in court.

    Winnipeg police continue to investigate.

