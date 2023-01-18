Man dies of injuries from Transcona apartment fire
The man who was taken to hospital following a fire in a Transcona apartment building late last week has died.
Police and emergency crews were called to the Sheldon Manor Apartments on Kildare Avenue East Friday evening for a report of a fire.
Firefighters contained the fire to one suite, where they found one person. They were treated on scene by paramedics and taken to hospital in unstable condition. No other injuries were reported.
Winnipeg police confirmed Wednesday the man who had been taken to hospital had died of his injuries.
The fire prompted the Winnipeg Police Service’s major crimes unit to investigate. Const. Dani McKinnon, a public information officer, told CTV News as of Wednesday the investigation has concluded. She said two firearms were recovered from the apartment.
She said it does appear the fire was deliberately set, and said the Office of the Fire Commissioner is now investigating.
As of Tuesday, residents of the apartments had not yet returned to their homes since the fire.
In an email to CTV News, Adam Campbell a communications officer with the City of Winnipeg, said the city's emergency social services team responded to the fire to help displaced residents.
"Two families needed alternative accommodations which were provided by the Canadian Red Cross through their Personal Disaster Assistance Program," Campbell said in the email.
He said the team is now in contact with the displaced families to help them connect with support in the community as needed.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian, back home from Ukraine, shares harrowing stories of life on the front lines
Canadian Adam Oake has returned from the front lines of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where he has been working for an NGO. He shares tales of his time in the war zone, where he also plans to return to continue helping Ukrainians in need.
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern to step down as prime minister
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday she will stand down as leader before Feb. 7, saying she doesn't believe she has the energy to seek re-election in the October polls.
Stanford study identifies what influences weight loss the most
Researchers from Stanford University have pinpointed a number of factors that could predict how successful an individual will be at losing weight and keeping it off.
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
Federal Conservatives open up 7-point lead over Liberals to start 2023: Nanos
The federal Conservatives have gained a seven-point lead over the Liberals in the latest weekly ballot tracking by Nanos Research.
Here is where 25 new Zellers stores will open in Canada this year
After a 10-year hiatus, Zellers has announced the locations of its first 25 store "experiences." The stores are set to open within Hudson's Bay locations across Canada in 2023. Here is a list of the locations.
Looking for a luxury home? Here's what more than $1M can get you in Canada
Sales activity among luxury homes in Toronto and Vancouver saw a decline in 2022, according to new data released by Sotheby's International Realty Canada. However, other major Canadian cities such as Montreal and Calgary saw sales volumes stabilize or even increase throughout the year.
Rare Canadian stamp expected to fetch hefty price at Ottawa auction
A rare, mint condition Canadian stamp, issued more than 170 years ago, is going up for auction in Ottawa and it’s sure to fetch a pretty penny.
Regina
-
'It's not no': Quewezance sisters optimistic as judge reserves decision in bail hearing
A decision to release two sisters from Keeseekoose First Nation convicted of second degree murder in 1994 has not yet been reached.
-
92-year-old man killed in two vehicle collision near Carnduff
A 92-year-old man is dead after a two vehicle collision between a pickup truck and tractor-trailer unit near Carnduff, Sask. on Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said in a release.
-
Regina Do It With Class alumnus Griffin Hewitt to perform on international stage
Another alumnus of Do It With Class (DIWC) Young People's Theatre is taking his career to the big stage and joining the likes of Tatiana Maslany, Paul Nolan and Zach Smadu.
Saskatoon
-
'It's my son and I just want answers': Mom wants closure on son's two-year-old murder
A Saskatoon mom is looking for closure on the eve of the second anniversary of her son’s death.
-
Sunwing cuts half of flights out of Saskatoon for rest of winter
The Saskatoon airport has confirmed that Sunwing will be cancelling half of its flights out of Saskatoon for the rest of the winter season.
-
Get ready to pay a subscription fee for your SaskTel email address
SaskTel is going to start charging its customers for their email addresses.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen killed in fatal crash on Highway 535 east of Sudbury
A 16-year-old male from the town of St. Charles, east of Sudbury, was killed and another person sustained life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 535 on Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Sudbury tenants have been without running water for 18 days
Tenants in a multi-unit residential building in the Flour Mill in Greater Sudbury say they have been without running water for 18 days.
-
Sault hosts Anishinabek Nation health conference
The eighth Annual Anishinabek Nation Health Conference is being held in Sault Ste. Marie this week.
Edmonton
-
Wolf Creek Golf Resort receivership may cost thousands of dollars to lease holders
Dozens of RV lease holders are worried they may lose tens of thousands of dollars after the Wolf Creek Golf Resort went into receivership.
-
Guns pointed at Edmonton bus drivers in separate incidents: union
The union that represents Edmonton Transit Service operators says a gun was pointed at a bus driver on two separate occasions over the past 10 days.
-
Edmonton couple turn basement into an underground garden
A local couple have found success in a new pastime that pays off in fresh produce.
Toronto
-
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
-
Ontario school board investigating after video appears to show Hijab-wearing student being assaulted
The principal of a secondary school in Mississauga, Ont. has written a letter to parents after a student wearing a hijab was allegedly assaulted by another student and the footage of the incident was shared on social media.
-
Anti-theft immobilizers in cars are now obsolete. What can replace them?
The gold standard of anti-theft protection that was mandated by Canada’s federal government is now effectively obsolete, defeated by thieves dozens of times a day without a clear replacement in the works — often leaving drivers to come up with their own anti-theft solutions.
Calgary
-
'He has no business dictating to us': Alberta premier rails against Just Transition
A contentious piece of proposed federal legislation is setting off fireworks between Alberta's government and Ottawa.
-
'I definitely regret a lot': Jeromy Farkas takes a hike, talks politics and doing good
He was a former city councillor and was the runner-up in Calgary's 2021 mayoral election, but now Jeromy Farkas has peaked.
-
Polar vortex set to end Alberta's '23 vacation from winter
They're the two worst winter words in the world, and they'll soon be extra relevant in Alberta: polar vortex.
Montreal
-
DDO to keep bilingual status after falling short of Bill 96 English-language threshold
The Town of Dollard-de-Ormeaux (DDO) on Montreal's West Island has formally requested that the province maintain its bilingual status -- a move that Mayor Alex Bottausci said 'saddens' him. 'It saddens me that this legal process must be invoked to protect the inherent right of our residents to receive communications in the language of their choice.'
-
Quebec minimum wage will increase to $15.25
Quebec's minimum wage will increase to $15.25, Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced Wednesday. It will come into effect on May. 1, 2023. At 7.02 per cent, it's the most significant wage increase since 1995.
-
Federal health transfers: Legault wants a deal with Ottawa in the next few weeks
Quebec Premier Francois Legault wants the provinces to settle the issue of health transfers with Ottawa as soon as possible.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's notorious Rideau Street McDonald's closing permanently
The McDonald's restaurant on Rideau Street is set to close when its lease runs out in April, after nearly 40 years of operations in the downtown Ottawa tourist area.
-
Here's where Zellers will be opening stores in the Ottawa area
Zellers is making its comeback this spring, and there are plans to open two stores in Ottawa and one in Gatineau.
-
Rental rates increase double-digits in Ottawa, report finds
The average cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa increased more than 14 per cent to end 2022, while renters in Gatineau faced a 5 per cent hike in rental rates.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia announces sweeping changes to alleviate pressure on strained ERs
Nova Scotia has announced extra resources to alleviate the pressure on strained emergency departments, following the recent deaths of two women who waited hours for care.
-
Improving primary care will ease pressure on ERs: Doctors Nova Scotia president
The president of Doctors Nova Scotia hopes changes to emergency care will lead to significant improvements in the province’s emergency departments, but says it's also important to continue focusing on bolstering primary care.
-
Families, physicians react to Nova Scotia's announcement on emergency room changes
Nova Scotians watched the government's announcement Wednesday on how it plans to change the way emergency departments operate in an attempt to alleviate pressure.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener MPP to step down in July, taking job at University of Waterloo
New Democratic MPP for Kitchener Centre Laura Mae Lindo announced she will be stepping down later this year.
-
Three people charged after 1.5 tonnes of cocaine allegedly smuggled into Canada: RCMP
Three people from southwestern Ontario are facing charges in connection to 1.5 tonnes of cocaine valued at approximately $198 million that was seized by border services officers in Saint John, N.B. in January of last year.
-
Kitchener Fire worries a woman was living underneath a building that caught fire
Kitchener Fire said there were reports of people living under the building.
Vancouver
-
With police staying mum, criminologists and podcasters dig into Trina Hunt murder case
On the two-year anniversary of Trina Hunt being reported missing, podcasters and a criminologist weigh-in on why they think there have been no charges in the case -- despite an arrest being made.
-
Former school principal stole donations, withheld gift cards for needy families, Vancouver lawsuit alleges
The former principal of an East Vancouver elementary school is accused of defrauding the Vancouver School Board of more than $170,000 over a period of at least two years.
-
Vancouver recorded 10 fire deaths in 2022, with half linked to lithium ion batteries: VFRS
Out of the 10 fire-related fatalities Vancouver recorded in 2022, the city’s fire services says half of the deaths were the result of rechargeable batteries.
Vancouver Island
-
Landslide forces residents to flee 2 condo buildings in Campbell River, B.C.
Two condominium buildings in Campbell River, B.C., were evacuated Tuesday night after a landslide drew police and firefighters to a waterfront neighbourhood south of the city's downtown core.
-
Nanaimo students urge school to allow club name 'Queer-Straight Alliance'
Students at Nanaimo Christian School (NCS) are questioning why they’ve been barred from naming a club the Queer-Straight Alliance (QSA).
-
Vancouver Island school reopening after 5 kids, 3 staff members head to clinic for health concerns
An elementary school in Gold River, B.C., will reopen Thursday after it suddenly shut down Tuesday due to health concerns.