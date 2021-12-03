Man exposes himself, urinates on items at Winnipeg grocery store: police

Winnipeg -

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself and urinated on unpaid items at a grocery store.

The Winnipeg Police Service said a man went to the store in the 1000 block of Gateway Road on Thursday at around 4:30 p.m. Officers said he hid unpaid items, exposed himself and urinated on the items before leaving the store.

According to police, he then boarded a bus and threatened to assault the driver because of his driving. Police said the bus was stopped at Main Street and Margaret Avenue. The driver and passengers left the bus safely, and police were contacted. Transit supervisors were on the scene, and police said the man refused to exit the bus.

Christopher Lawrence Tomiuk, 41, was arrested and charged with uttering threats, two counts of mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and committing an indecent act.

None of the charges have been tested in court.