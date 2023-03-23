Man fatally injures dog, sets shed on fire: RCMP

RCMP have charged a man with arson and other charges after he smashed out several windows with an axe, allegedly killed his dog and started a fire in a shed. (RCMP photo) RCMP have charged a man with arson and other charges after he smashed out several windows with an axe, allegedly killed his dog and started a fire in a shed. (RCMP photo)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island