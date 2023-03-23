Man fatally injures dog, sets shed on fire: RCMP

Selkirk RCMP have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly killed his dog, smashed out the windows of a home and two cars with an axe, and set fire to a shed on his property.

On Tuesday at 5:50 p.m., RCMP were called to a home in the RM of St. Clements for a report of mischief at a rural home. Officers were told a man had an axe and was smashing the windows of a home and two vehicles parked outside.

RCMP said a man from the RM of St. Clements was charged after two vehicles had their windows smashed with an axe. (RCMP handout)

While on the way to the house, officers were told the suspect had left the area and returned to his house.

Mounties then found him outside of his home beside a shed engulfed in flames, and he was arrested without incident.

RCMP say they also discovered the suspect had fatally injured his dog.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man from the RM of St. Clements, was charged with arson, mischief over $5,000 and injuring or endangering an animal. He was taken into custody.

RCMP continues to investigate.

The window of a home in the RM of St. Clements was smashed. (RCMP Handout)