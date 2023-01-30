Man found dead in Winnipeg hotel; police investigating as homicide

Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old Winnipeg man at a Main Street hotel as a homicide.

On Sunday at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a hospital for a report of an adult male with a serious injury. When they met with the victim, he said another man might be injured in a hotel room located in the 600 block of Main Street.

General patrol officers and the tactical team went to the hotel, where they found the man’s body. He has been identified as Carl George Wescoupe of Winnipeg. His death is the third homicide of the year in 2023.

No suspects have been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.