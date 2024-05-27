WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man hospitalized after Osborne Village assault

    A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser is shown in an undated file image. (CTV News Winnipeg) A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser is shown in an undated file image. (CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    A 56-year-old man remains hospitalized after he was attacked in Osborne Village Saturday night.

    Police were called to River Avenue near Osborne Street at around 9:10 p.m. for reports a man had been assaulted.

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said officers found the unconscious victim suffering from “serious injuries sustained from an assault.” They provided him with emergency medical care at the scene before he was taken to hospital in serious condition.

    Police said the suspect or suspects left before police arrived.

    The WPS Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News