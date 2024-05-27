Man hospitalized after Osborne Village assault

A 56-year-old man remains hospitalized after he was attacked in Osborne Village Saturday night.

Police were called to River Avenue near Osborne Street at around 9:10 p.m. for reports a man had been assaulted.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said officers found the unconscious victim suffering from “serious injuries sustained from an assault.” They provided him with emergency medical care at the scene before he was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police said the suspect or suspects left before police arrived.

The WPS Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.