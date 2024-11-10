Man identified in Winnipeg stabbing death, suspect charged

Winnipeg police have identified two men involved in a stabbing incident earlier this week.

On Friday, police said a man died in hospital after he was stabbed at a hotel in the 1800 block of Ellice Avenue the night before.

In a news release Sunday, police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jeremy Norton Flett from St. Theresa Point First Nation. Flett was living in Winnipeg at the time of the incident.

Officers said an arrest was made quickly in the case.

David Justin Knott, 42, was located near the scene Thursday night and arrested without incident. He has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

He was detained in custody.

Winnipeg police said officers are still investigating Flett’s death. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.