Man recovering after Balmoral Street stabbing

A Winnipeg man is facing assault charges after a stabbing downtown Friday night.

Police say it happened around 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 13, when a K9 Unit driving past the 600 block of Balmoral Street noticed a man laying on the ground with blood nearby. A man and woman were standing over him.

The two people ran away, but the K9 officer was able to catch the male suspect after a short foot chase.

The victim - a man in his 40s – had been stabbed. He was treated on-scene with the help of patrolling officers, who had to use multiple chest seals. The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Police believe the male suspect and the victim did not previously know each other, and had become involved in an argument at a nearby beer vendor that escalated.

A 32-year-old man from Winnipeg faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. He remains behind bars.