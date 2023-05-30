Man wanted on manslaughter charge arrested

A Winnipeg man wanted on a manslaughter charge in connection with a man’s death earlier this month has been arrested.

Aaron Wayne Azure, 38, was arrested on Monday in North Point Douglas, police said. He has been detained in custody.

Azure was wanted in connection with the death of Vincent Brian Kipling, who was found suffering from serious injuries on May 10 in the area of Main Street and Stella Avenue.

Kipling, 31, died from his injuries in hospital.

The warrant for Azure was issued on May 23. The charge against him has not been proven in court.