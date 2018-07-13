

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba could soon be seeing tougher rules in the trucking industry.

Next week officials from Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia are meeting to discuss standardizing the rules that govern trucking. This comes over three months after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that killed 16 people.

As of now, Ontario is the sole province where truck driver training is required.

The western provinces hope to have an announcement on the training by early fall.