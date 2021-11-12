Manitoba adds nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported Friday

WINNIPEG -

As the province announced new health restrictions, Manitoba reported almost 200 new cases of COVID-19.

Health officials said 193 new cases were recorded, bringing the active case count to 1,489.

Of the new cases, 96 are not vaccinated, 88 are fully vaccinated and nine have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Southern Health Region had the highest number of new cases with 94, followed by Winnipeg with 48. The Prairie Mountain Health Region had 25 cases, 15 cases are from the Northern Health Region and the Interlake-Eastern Health Region had 11.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is 6.1 per cent.

One new death was also reported, pushing the total to 1,269.

There are currently 145 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 110 are still infectious. There are also 30 people in ICU, 23 with active COVID.

Of the active cases in hospital, 59 are not vaccinated, 47 are fully vaccinated and four have been partially vaccinated.

In the ICU, 21 are not vaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, 3,434 tests were completed, bringing the total to 1,126,227 since February 2020.