WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Ag Ex is set to return to Brandon in October.

The Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba said it has started planning for the cattle show, which is set to take place at the Keystone Centre in Brandon from October 27 to 30.

The planning for the exhibition is underway, with hopes that public health restrictions in October will allow the Manitoba Ag Ex to take place.

"Cattle producers look forward to exhibiting their cattle at Manitoba’s largest purebred cattle show," Dallas Johnston, co-chair of the Manitoba Ag Ex Committee, said in a news release.

The Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba said the Manitoba Ag Ex is the largest all-breed cattle show in Manitoba.

The Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba said more details about the return of the Manitoba Ag Ex will be released soon.