Manitoba asks for federal help to address mounting fourth wave

Manitoba is asking for help from the federal government to alleviate pressure on hospitals, which could see major strain caused by the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a spokesperson for Manitoba Health and Seniors Care, Minister Audrey Gordon and Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler have asked Federal Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair for 15 to 30 ICU nurses for approximately six weeks.

“Assistance from the federal government would increase ICU capacity to address continued pressure in major acute care facilities due to the effects of COVID-19 while allowing our surgical slates to remain open,” reads the statement.

The statement also said the request was made over the weekend, and the province is awaiting response from the federal government.

This is a developing story. More to come.