Manitoba Avenue home suffers significant damage following morning fire

A home on Manitoba Avenue has been significantly damaged after a fire broke out Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a home at 6:08 a.m. in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the home and crews went inside the make sure everyone in the home got out.

Crews had to fight the fire from the outside due to the conditions. The blaze was deemed under control just after 9 a.m. No injuries were reported

A neighbouring home was evacuated as a precaution and Winnipeg Transit sent a bus to the scene to provide shelter.

The Emergency Social Services for the city was deployed to help the displaced residents.

Damage estimates weren't available but the city said the house received "significant damage"

Crews continue to investigate to determine the cause.