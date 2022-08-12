Manitoba beaches good despite algae blooms

Beach conditions are good across Manitoba this week, according to the Province.

In its weekly beach report, Manitoba Environment, Climate and Parks says E. coli levels were "within recreational water quality objectives" at all beaches being monitored.

Algae sampled at Killarney Lake Beach, Oak Lake Beach and Lake Minnewasta Beach showed a high level of blue-green algae cells. However, concentrations of the algal toxin microcystin were below recreational levels.

First level algae advisory signs have been posted at Lake Minnewasta and remain posted at Killarney Lake and Oak Lake.

The Province says algae blooms are difficult to predict and may form and then disperse quickly or last for several days or weeks.

People are reminded to avoid swimming in water where severe algae blooms are visible and to prevent pets from drinking water along the shoreline as well.

Most small water treatment systems are unable to remove algae toxins, so cottage owners who use lake water as a source for drinking water should avoid drinking the water or using it for other domestic purposes when algal blooms are present.