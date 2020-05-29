WINNIPEG -- Two more businesses in Manitoba have been fined by the province for not following public health orders.

The Westwood Inn in Swan River was fined $2,542, while Ramallah Café After Hours, located on Pembina Highway in Winnipeg, was fined $486.

Neither business was closed as a result of the fines, the province said. Both businesses are classed as food service establishments.

Other Manitoba businesses fined for breaking public health restrictions include: The Pony Corral on Henderson, Arabesque Hookah Café and Lounge, Daughter on Call, Joey’s Only Seafood Restaurant, Executive Bath, Sung’s Restaurant, Beauty Infinity, Thi Bui, JT’s Club, California Nails, and Ruby Nail Bar.

Manitoba can issue fines of $486 for individuals and $2,542 for corporations for not following the health orders.