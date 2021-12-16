Manitoba choir looks to bring joy with new music with a focus on mental health

WINNIPEG -

The Western Manitoba Youth Choir is hoping to brighten people's days with some new music they have released while also focusing on the importance of mental health.

2021 marked the organization's 41st year and with the ongoing pandemic, they were unsure what they would be able to do.

After some consultations, the group decided to have an abbreviated schedule of four days spread out over two months to record some music and videos to go along with the songs.

Michelle Chyzyk was the conductor for the year and said despite the limited schedule, the group was able to do a lot of work.

"We did quite a bit in four days. It involved a lot of variety, trying to prepare the music, obviously, learn the music and then we had to audio record and do some video projects," Chyzyk.

Over those four days, the group recorded five music videos, as well as a documentary piece interviewing the students, with each video and song focused on mental health.

"This pandemic, it was absolutely heartbreaking to see the devastation that teenagers faced. The loneliness and depression, anxiety, it was at an all-time high … we decided to make that a bit of a focus to talk about their feelings."

For Chyzyk, she said it was important for the music to have that focus because teenagers matter.

"We wanted them to know they were seen, they were heard and that they are beautiful just the way they are."

So far, four videos have been posted online with two more scheduled to come in the coming days.

"We thought it was worth celebrating," said Chyzyk. "So many people have given up and we were faced with such an impossible situation and we're really, really proud of how we made something really cool happen."

Chyzyk said the hope for next year is the group will be able to have a more normal schedule, which usually includes a small tour throughout western Manitoba.