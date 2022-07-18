Manitoba communities break heat records during Sunday's scorching temperatures

Manitobans experienced scorching hot temperatures this weekend, with some communities even breaking hot-weather records.

According to Environment Canada, Dominion City had its hottest July 17 on record, reaching 34.2 C. Its previous record was 32.2 C set in 1942.

McCreary also set its July 17 hot-weather record as temperatures climbed to 31.9 C. The community’s previous record of 31.7 C was set in 2021.

The third community that set a record was Shoal Lake, with a temperature of 31.2 C. Shoal Lake’s previous record for July 17 was 30.9 C in 2011.

As of Monday morning, Environment Canada has heat warnings issued for several Manitoba communities, including The Pas, Flin Flon and Norway House. The statement notes that the extreme heat will continue on Monday and Tuesday, but will moderate to more normal temperatures on Wednesday.

RAIN, HAIL AND WINDS

Along with extreme heat, parts of Manitoba were also hit with rain, hail and heavy winds this past weekend.

According to Environment Canada, Hecla Island received ping pong ball-sized hail, while in Whitemouth it was quarter-sized.

Inglis was hit with 23 millimetres (mm) of rain, Falcon Lake got 20 mm and Elma got 13 mm on Sunday.

As for wind speeds, gusts were as fast as 85 km/h in Inglis, 83 km/h in Elma, and 80 km/h near Minnedosa.