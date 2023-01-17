Manitoba doctor's sexual assault trial delayed another day

The trial of a Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault has been delayed another day as the Crown works to gather more evidence defence lawyers say is missing.

Dr. Arcel Bissonnette returned to Manitoba's Court of King's Bench Tuesday morning for a brief sitting lasting fewer than 10 minutes and ending with another adjournment.

Defence lawyers argued Monday that there was missing disclosure of evidence leading to many unanswered questions. Defence Counsel Lisa LaBossiere told the court without those answers, they are concerned about Bissonnette's ability to make a full answer and defence.

Justice Anne Turner tasked defence Monday to provide a detailed list of what specifically they would like in terms of further disclosure of evidence.

Back in court again on Tuesday, Crown attorney Paul Girdlestone told the court he had received a thorough list of the further disclosure Bissonnette's defence lawyers are seeking.

Girdlestone said the Crown is working at getting that information, and has been speaking with the Sainte-Anne Police to get it. He said some of the information requested requires IT to obtain it.

"That is the hold-up at this point," Girdlestone told the court, suggesting they adjourn until Wednesday morning.

He said as the Crown finds more answers, they will pass them along to Bissonnette's defence team.

Bissonnette, who had formerly been working at the Ste-Anne Hospital and the Ste-Anne Medical Centre, has been charged with 22 counts of sexual assault. The charges have not been proven in court, and he is considered innocent until proven guilty.

His trial is expected to continue Wednesday.