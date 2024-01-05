Manitoba farm looking for Christmas trees to feed to goats

One Manitoba farm is looking for Christmas tree donations to feed to its goats as a special snack.

Aurora Farm, located on Waverley Street, said it is collecting real Christmas trees to feed to its herd as a nutritious snack.

According to the farm, the goats love the fresh, green needles, adding that they’re also a natural de-wormer.

Trees can be dropped off from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Friday trough Sunday.

Christmas trees can also be recycled at City of Winnipeg depots until Jan. 31 or dropped off year-round at the 4R Winnipeg Depots. More information can be found online.