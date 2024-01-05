WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba farm looking for Christmas trees to feed to goats

    Christmas tree

    One Manitoba farm is looking for Christmas tree donations to feed to its goats as a special snack.

    Aurora Farm, located on Waverley Street, said it is collecting real Christmas trees to feed to its herd as a nutritious snack.

    According to the farm, the goats love the fresh, green needles, adding that they’re also a natural de-wormer.

    Trees can be dropped off from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Friday trough Sunday.

    Christmas trees can also be recycled at City of Winnipeg depots until Jan. 31 or dropped off year-round at the 4R Winnipeg Depots. More information can be found online. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein

    A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News