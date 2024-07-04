WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba First Nation identifies missing fishers

    Rayden Dick, Tyler Ballantyne, and Delaney McGillvary went missing June 27. (Misipawistik Cree Nation) Rayden Dick, Tyler Ballantyne, and Delaney McGillvary went missing June 27. (Misipawistik Cree Nation)
    Share

    The search continues for two missing fishers who never returned home from a hunting trip.

    On Thursday, Tyler Ballantyne, 31; Delaney McGillvary, 29; and Rayden Dick, 28, ventured out in the north basin of Lake Winnipeg to lift nets. Misipawistik Cree Nation (MCN) says on their way home, the trio shot and dressed a young Bull Moose at Little Moose Lake.

    They were due to return home that night, but when they didn’t, fishers and RCMP began looking for them.

    On Saturday, Ballantyne’s body was found in the water.

    McGillvary and Dick are both still missing.

    “The Misipawistik Cree Nation would like to thank all of the volunteers who have dedicated their time to the search and to supporting the searchers and families,” said MCN in a statement.

    RCMP were able to locate items from the boat near Reef Point, but the boat itself is still missing.

    The community is continuing to look for McGillvary and Dick.

    McGillvary is a member of Opaskwayak Cree Nation and was raised in MCN.

    Dick, who began fishing when he was 14, is a commercial fisher.

    MCN said Ballantyne was a fourth generation commercial fisher and father of six, with one child on the way. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News