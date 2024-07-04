Manitoba First Nation identifies missing fishers

The search continues for two missing fishers who never returned home from a hunting trip.

On Thursday, Tyler Ballantyne, 31; Delaney McGillvary, 29; and Rayden Dick, 28, ventured out in the north basin of Lake Winnipeg to lift nets. Misipawistik Cree Nation (MCN) says on their way home, the trio shot and dressed a young Bull Moose at Little Moose Lake.

They were due to return home that night, but when they didn’t, fishers and RCMP began looking for them.

On Saturday, Ballantyne’s body was found in the water.

McGillvary and Dick are both still missing.

“The Misipawistik Cree Nation would like to thank all of the volunteers who have dedicated their time to the search and to supporting the searchers and families,” said MCN in a statement.

RCMP were able to locate items from the boat near Reef Point, but the boat itself is still missing.

The community is continuing to look for McGillvary and Dick.

McGillvary is a member of Opaskwayak Cree Nation and was raised in MCN.

Dick, who began fishing when he was 14, is a commercial fisher.

MCN said Ballantyne was a fourth generation commercial fisher and father of six, with one child on the way.