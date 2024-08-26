Manitoba government faces more controversy over annual moose hunt numbers

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government is facing more controversy over Indigenous harvesting rights, as a northern First Nation has filed for a court injunction against moose-hunting licences in its area.

Pimicikamak Cree Nation says the moose population in its northern territory is in crisis, and its members have treaty rights to hunt.

Chief David Monias says the province should not be inviting licensed hunters -- non-Indigenous people and hunters from other areas -- to hunt in the region.

The government announced last month it is cutting the number of fall moose-hunting licences in four northern regions, including Pimicikamak Cree Nation, by 75 per cent.

While Monias says the cut is not deep enough, the Manitoba Wildlife Federation -- which represents licensed hunters -- says the reduction is not justified.

The federation filed for a judicial review earlier this month, saying there is no firm data showing the moose population is in dire straits.

The NDP government would not comment directly on the court action, but said it is talking to all sides.

"We are building relationships with First Nations. We are listening to them," Jamie Moses, minister of natural resources, said.

"And at the same time, we are listening to groups like the Manitoba Wildlife Federation and lodges and outfitters."

Monias said Pimicikamak Cree Nation will ask a judge to cancel all licences issued by Manitoba to hunt moose in Pimicikamak territory this year.

"The Supreme Court of Canada says that we exercise our right to hunt to meet our food needs as a right of top priority over all other users where game and fish populations are limited," he said in a news release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2024.