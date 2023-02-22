Manitoba government increases funding for seniors' health and social programs

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government is increasing funding for some programs that provide health and social support for seniors.

The province is adding $12.6 million a year to a program that helps people co-ordinate and manage their home-care services.

Another $1.3 million will go to expand Manitoba palliative care, starting in the Southern health region.

Habitat for Humanity Manitoba will get $450,000 to expand a service that renovates the homes of low-income seniors so that they can continue living in their residence

Other money will go to a program that helps reduce social isolation for LBGTQ seniors.

Scott Johnston, the minister for seniors and long-term care, says there will be more funding announced in the coming weeks as part of a broad seniors strategy that followed public consultations in recent months.

"The strategy encourages seniors to live healthy and productive lives in our community, making Manitoba an ideal place to age," Johnston said Wednesday.

"We intend to improve the experience for every older Manitoban and those who care for them."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2023.