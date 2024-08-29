Manitoba government providing more money for program working to prevent retail theft, violent crime

The Manitoba government is providing more funding to help curb retail theft and violent crime in Winnipeg.

Back in May, the province promised to fund overtime pay for four police units to target hot spots such as retail stores and restaurants.

That was followed up with an over $1 million investment in July to continue the work through the summer.

Now, the government is providing an additional $775,000 to help ensure police are able to provide extra support into the fall.

This is a developing story. More details to come.