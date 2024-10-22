Manitoba government says it needs more time to review some cannabis licences

The Manitoba government is extending, by more than a year, a temporary moratorium on some new cannabis outlets.

Last spring, the government paused new licences for “controlled-access” stores that sell cannabis in urban areas, including Winnipeg and surrounding communities.

Unlike stand-alone cannabis stores that only admit adults, controlled-access outlets include convenience stores and gas stations that are open to all ages but put cannabis products out of the reach of customers.

The moratorium was enacted, in part, so that the government could review the industry and ensure young people were not able to access the product.

The freeze surprised potential retailers such as gas company Domo, which was in the process of getting licences for a few of its locations.

The moratorium was originally set to expire this week, but the NDP government is extending it until Dec. 1, 2025 so that the review, including talks with people in the industry, can continue.

"This is a very important issue, and the province wants to make sure we get this right," Glen Simard, minister responsible for the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation, said in a written statement Tuesday.

"That’s why we are extending the pause to continue our consultations."

The pause was welcomed in the spring by High Tide Inc., which operates stand-alone stores. It said controlled-access licences were intended for rural areas that don't have stand-alone stores.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024