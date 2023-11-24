Manitoba government to hire more staff to speed up hospital discharge times

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government is recruiting more staff to speed up hospital discharge times.

The NDP is providing more than $2 million to add more allied health staff and hospital case co-ordinators to help reduce wait times in emergency departments.

The money will go toward hiring more physiotherapists, occupational therapists and social workers.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara says addressing discharge rates will have a positive effect on the wider health-care system as timely patient releases will ensure emergency beds are available.

Jennifer Cumpsty, who is the executive director of acute care services at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre, says adding more allied health workers means more patients will have the supports needed to be discharged safely.

New hires are to work at hospitals in Winnipeg and health centres in Selkirk and Brandon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.