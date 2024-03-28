WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba government unveils plan to switch over to plastic health cards

    The top of the Manitoba Legislature is pictured on November 16, 2021. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV Winnipeg) The top of the Manitoba Legislature is pictured on November 16, 2021. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV Winnipeg)
    Share

    Plastic health cards will be coming to Manitobans.

    The provincial government announced Thursday that funding for new plastic health cards will be allocated in the budget that is set to be released next week.

    “It’s 2024 – your health coverage shouldn’t rely on a torn, ripped-up health card,” said Premier Wab Kinew in a news release.

    He added there will also be a digital option along with the plastic card.

    Kinew said his government anticipates being able to roll out the new cards by next year.

    The government said this step is part of a bigger plan to move the health-care system away from paper and toward electronic records.

    Design plans for the new cards are expected to be shared in the months ahead, according to Kinew, and the government is also working to make it easier for people to apply for or make changes to health cards.

    More details to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News