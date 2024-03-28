Manitoba government unveils plan to switch over to plastic health cards

Plastic health cards will be coming to Manitobans.

The provincial government announced Thursday that funding for new plastic health cards will be allocated in the budget that is set to be released next week.

“It’s 2024 – your health coverage shouldn’t rely on a torn, ripped-up health card,” said Premier Wab Kinew in a news release.

He added there will also be a digital option along with the plastic card.

Kinew said his government anticipates being able to roll out the new cards by next year.

The government said this step is part of a bigger plan to move the health-care system away from paper and toward electronic records.

Design plans for the new cards are expected to be shared in the months ahead, according to Kinew, and the government is also working to make it easier for people to apply for or make changes to health cards.

More details to come.