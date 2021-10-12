Manitoba health official to give COVID-19 update

WINNIPEG -

A health official with the Manitoba government will be giving an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Manitoba has not provided updated COVID-19 numbers since Friday, when the province announced 130 new cases. At the time, there were 927 active cases in Manitoba, as well as 61,385 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The province’s five-day test positivity rate was 3.4 per cent, and the death toll was at 1,217.

In terms of vaccination rates, 85.5 per cent of eligible Manitobans had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.6 per cent had received both doses as of Friday.

This is a developing story. More details to come.