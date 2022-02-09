Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19, vaccine update

Health officials with the Manitoba government will be providing a COVID-19 and vaccine update on Wednesday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

As of Tuesday, the province announced that hospitalizations of Manitobans with COVID-19 dipped below 700 patients.

Of the 697 people hospitalized with COVID, 530 have active cases of the virus.

Health officials also reported that there are 40 COVID-19 patients in Manitoba’s ICUs – 29 of whom have active cases.

On Tuesday, the province announced 413 new cases and two more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the active cases to 18,960 and the death toll to 1,602.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 27.3 per cent.

As for vaccinations, 85.8 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 80.4 per cent have received two doses, and 41.8 per cent are triple vaccinated.