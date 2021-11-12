Manitoba health officials to give public health update

WINNIPEG -

Health officials with the Manitoba government will be giving a public health update on Friday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Health Minister Audrey Gordon will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 11:30 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Earlier in the week, Roussin said stronger restrictions could be coming due to the rising COVID-19 case numbers in the province.

"It's disappointing and frustrating to me and to all Manitobans I'm sure to have this renewed talk of further restriction,” he said at a news conference on Wednesday.

“We've been at this for so long. We're going to need to ask Manitobans for their further adherence and further cooperation as we navigate this fourth wave” Health officials said the reasons for the high case number in Manitoba are waning immunity for some people and the fact that many people are still unvaccinated.

As of Wednesday, which was the last time the province provided updated COVID-19 numbers, there were 1,457 active cases. The five-day test positivity rate was 6.2 per cent.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.