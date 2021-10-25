Manitoba extends public health orders; parts of Southern Health to be treated like Winnipeg

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government announced on Monday that it is extending the current public health orders. However, it is making changes to the orders in certain Southern Health communities by treating them like Winnipeg.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Health Minister Audrey Gordon made the announcement on Monday, saying the public health orders will be extended for three weeks until Nov. 16.

Under the new orders, Cartier, Headingley, Macdonald, Niverville-Ritchot, St. Francois Xavier, and Tache, which are located in the Southern Health Region, will have the same restrictions as Winnipeg and the rest of the province. The province notes this is because their vaccine rates are more consistent with the Winnipeg capital region, and because of their proximity to the city.

All other health order remains unchanged, including:

Indoor private gatherings for households are limited to guests from one other household when an unvaccinated person, who is eligible to be vaccinated, is present. This rule applies even if the unvaccinated person lives at the gathering location;

Private outdoor gatherings for households are limited to 10 guests when an unvaccinated person, who is eligible to be vaccinated, is present. This rule still applies when the unvaccinated person lives at the location of the gathering;

Indoor public gathering group sizes are reduced to 25 people or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is lower, for gatherings that include unvaccinated people who are eligible to be vaccinated. This rule applies to weddings and funerals;

Indoor group sizes for faith-based gatherings are set at 25 people or 33 per cent capacity, whichever is greater, for gatherings that include unvaccinated people who are eligible to be vaccinated;

Outdoor public gatherings are limited to 50 people; and

Retail capacity in the Southern Health region is limited to 50 per cent, with the exception of the communities being treated like Winnipeg.

These orders take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday and will keep Manitoba at the orange (restricted) level on the Pandemic Response System and schools at yellow (caution).