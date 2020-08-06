WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba healthcare volunteer in the Prairie Mountain Health region tested positive for COVID-19.

The Manitoba government confirmed the person tested positive on July 23, but has since recovered.

The individual contracted the virus through close contact with another case.

This is the first time a Manitoba healthcare worker has tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of May, according to the province’s COVID-19 surveillance.

In total, 38 of the province’s healthcare workers have contracted the virus. Of those workers, 37 have now returned to work.

Of these 38 cases, 20 contracted COVID-19 from close contact with a known case, 11 got it from travel, and in seven of the cases, the source of infection is unknown. The province’s surveillance data shows 13 of these individuals are nurses, eight are healthcare aides, nine are physicians or physicians in training, and eight people work in other positions in the healthcare field.

Manitoba’s latest surveillance data, which covers the period from July 19 to 25, also reports that a fifth pregnant person has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first time a pregnant woman has contracted the virus in Manitoba in several months.

Since March, there have been 444 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as well as eight deaths.