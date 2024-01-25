WINNIPEG
    • Manitoba highway briefly closed after serious motor vehicle collision: Mounties

    A RCMP vehicle secures the scene of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 6 on Jan 25, 2024. (Image source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) A RCMP vehicle secures the scene of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 6 on Jan 25, 2024. (Image source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
    A provincial highway was closed after a serious motor vehicle collision in southeast Manitoba.

    According to officials, Stonewall RCMP were on scene Thursday morning of the crash on Manitoba Highway 6 in the RM of Woodlands.

    The highway was closed in both directions from PR 323 to PR 411.

    As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the section of road has reopened.

    CTV News will update this story when more information becomes available.

