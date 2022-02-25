Manitoba hockey player suspended 18 games for discriminatory and racial taunting: MJHL

A player on the Dauphin Kings has been suspended a minimum of 18 games – 11 regular season and seven playoff – and must complete a process of reconciliation following an incident of discriminatory and racial taunting, according to the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL).

This suspension comes after a Feb. 19 game, which was streamed online, between the Kings and the Waywayseecappo First Nation Wolverines. At the end of the game, defenceman Klim Georgiev could be seen skating and making a gesture that allegedly mimicked firing a bow and arrow toward the other team.

Following the game, Georgiev was suspended and received a gross misconduct penalty.

On Thursday, the MJHL said it has completed its review into the gross misconduct penalty and issued an 18-game suspension for discriminatory taunting.

In a statement, the MJHL said the discriminatory taunting was a public display that involved a “widely recognized racial gesture,” noting the gesture was hurtful to many people who saw it.

The MJHL highlighted the fact that the gesture was directed toward an Indigenous player who was skating away well after the game’s final buzzer.

It was indicated to the league that Georgiev’s gesture was in response to a celebratory gesture an opposing player made earlier in the game after the goal.

However, following a review of the video and consultation with on-ice officials, the MJHL said this has no merit or justification as the opposing player’s celebratory gesture is a common way to celebrate.

“In any event or situation – hurtful retaliation is unacceptable,” the statement said.

“This incident has been reviewed and deemed as conduct detrimental to the game of hockey and the MJHL.”

The MJHL said the opposing player and the Waywayseecappo Wolverines organization have accepted Georgiev’s apology.

Georgiev has started a process of reconciliation, which includes anti-racism and cultural sensitivity training, the league said.

The Dauphin Kings have also committed to continuing to work with Wade Houle, who delivers anti-racism and cultural sensitivity training, and Treaty 2 leadership in consultation with the Waywayseecappo Wolverines organization.

“In conclusion, racial and discriminatory actions, gestures or behaviours, regardless of intent, will not be tolerated in the MJHL,” the league said.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.