Manitoba homicide rate among highest in any province

Manitoba’s homicide rate is among the highest of any Canadian province, according to new numbers from Statistics Canada.

In the report released on Monday, it states there were 61 homicides in Manitoba last year, which works out to 4.41 per 100,000 people. The Statistics Canada data showed that Saskatchewan was the only province with a higher rate at 5.93 per 100,000 people.

Of the 61 homicides, 45 were in Winnipeg, making the city’s homicide rate the third highest among metropolitan areas. The only two ahead of Winnipeg were Regina and Thunder Bay.

Manitoba’s homicide rate against Indigenous people was third among the provinces behind Saskatchewan and Alberta.

There were also 14 gun-related homicides in the province last year, which was the third highest rate among the provinces. Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia were the only provinces with higher rates.

CTV News Winnipeg reported earlier in the month that 2022 is the deadliest year on record in Winnipeg as the city surpassed its previous homicide record.