WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Human Rights Commission is warning residents of fraudulent pamphlets made to look like they are from the commission are spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

On Friday, the Manitoba Human Rights Commission said it was aware of the pamphlets being circulated across the province.

"The pamphlets include the Commission’s logo and information about The Human Rights Code and misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccinations," the commission said in a statement.

"The Commission warns the public that these pamphlets are fake, have not been issued by us, and contain content regarding COVID-19 vaccines that is false."

Manitobans who receive these pamphlets are asked to destroy them and report it to the commission

"The Commission recognizes the critical role that COVID-19 vaccines play in protecting the health and well-being of our communities," the statement read.

"Increased vaccination rates safeguard human rights by protecting individuals most at risk of severe COVID-19-related outcomes and reduce the need for restrictive public health measures."

The commission said Manitobans should rely on credible sources of information about COVID-19 vaccines, or reach out to their doctor with their concerns. It has also created a guideline about human rights and COVID-19 vaccine requirements. This information can be found online.